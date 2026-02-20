Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 141.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 273 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 195.2% in the third quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 5,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 6,683 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Applied Materials by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 17,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and guidance outperformed — AMAT beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates and management gave strong growth guidance, which has been cited as a primary driver of renewed investor optimism. 3 Under-the-Radar Earnings Surprises Could Signal a New Trend (AMAT)

Earnings and guidance outperformed — AMAT beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates and management gave strong growth guidance, which has been cited as a primary driver of renewed investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and target raises — Zacks upgraded AMAT to a “Strong Buy” and several banks (Goldman, UBS, Barclays, Stifel) have lifted price targets and ratings in recent days, supporting upward momentum. Applied Materials (AMAT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why

Analyst upgrades and target raises — Zacks upgraded AMAT to a “Strong Buy” and several banks (Goldman, UBS, Barclays, Stifel) have lifted price targets and ratings in recent days, supporting upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options flow — unusually heavy call buying (~97,138 calls, ~+231% vs. average) suggests traders are positioning for further upside or hedging long exposure, which can amplify near‑term gains.

Large bullish options flow — unusually heavy call buying (~97,138 calls, ~+231% vs. average) suggests traders are positioning for further upside or hedging long exposure, which can amplify near‑term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst commentary — some outlets highlight differing views across analysts (valuation vs. secular cyclical upside), creating variable near‑term sentiment despite the bullish headlines. Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies

Mixed analyst commentary — some outlets highlight differing views across analysts (valuation vs. secular cyclical upside), creating variable near‑term sentiment despite the bullish headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting anomaly — filings show zero/NaN short interest and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric; this is almost certainly a data/reporting error and not meaningful for positioning today.

Short‑interest reporting anomaly — filings show zero/NaN short interest and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover metric; this is almost certainly a data/reporting error and not meaningful for positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares (~$1.8M) on Feb 17, trimming his stake by ~3.5%. Routine liquidity sales are common, but some investors view insider sales as a modest negative signal. SEC Form 4

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 9,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,628 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $369.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $376.32. The company has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.