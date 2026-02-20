Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 11,236 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5,157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 427.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. OGE Energy Corporation has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $47.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $49.00 price target on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

