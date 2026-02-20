Broderick Brian C Sells 4,266 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Broderick Brian C reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 3.1% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $283.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6%

AMD opened at $203.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $331.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.