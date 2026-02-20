China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 target price on Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.04.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $192.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $202.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

