Broderick Brian C Sells 2,025 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $2,236,839.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,585 shares in the company, valued at $38,025,061.70. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.03, for a total value of $557,615.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,763.42. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $10,259,637. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $329.00 to $448.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.22.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $394.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.40. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $438.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

