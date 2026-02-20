Broderick Brian C Sells 8,200 Shares of Nestle SA $NSRGY

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Nestle were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nestle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestle by 37.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nestle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $104.72 on Friday. Nestle SA has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01.

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company’s main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

