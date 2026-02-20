China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,830 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

