China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,830 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PEP opened at $164.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.83%.
PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.
PepsiCo News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Federal court blocks a proposed class action over snack pricing, removing a sizable litigation overhang and potential damages exposure. PepsiCo, Frito-Lay win US court order
- Positive Sentiment: New product launches and portfolio shift toward “functional” and health-forward items (prebiotic cola, fiber snacks, hydration products) signal revenue diversification and potential margin upside as the company targets health-conscious consumers. PepsiCo plays ‘offense’ to transform portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s prebiotic soda has gone nationwide — broad distribution of an innovation-led SKU can drive incremental top-line and shows the company can scale new beverage concepts. Prebiotic soda nationwide
- Positive Sentiment: Mountain Dew’s Baja Blast named the official soft drink of MLB increases brand visibility and promotional tailwinds during the baseball season. Mountain Dew MLB deal
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing and creator-led product efforts (targeting Gen Z) and continued focus on fiber/hydration show PepsiCo pushing innovation and targeted marketing to sustain growth. Creator-led product launch Pursuing fiber and hydration
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo’s CAGNY presentation and related slides provide investor detail on strategy and outlook — transparency helps sentiment but contains no major surprises. CAGNY presentation transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Argus moved PEP to a “hold” (from unknown prior) — a mild endorsement but not a strong buy signal. Argus upgrade to hold
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term and FY2027 EPS estimates, lowering quarterly forecasts across 2026–2027; that reduces near-term earnings visibility and may pressure valuation until growth from new products is proven. Zacks industry/estimate note
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and articles highlighting PepsiCo as a steady dividend grower reaffirm income-oriented investor interest (stable long-term thesis, less near-term impact). Dividend-grower coverage
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
