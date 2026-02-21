50,817 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Acquired by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,817 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,000. Uber Technologies comprises 2.1% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

UBER opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.