Barings LLC Has $20.36 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,096 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $20,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

