Barings LLC Sells 21,895 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,895 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,099 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 119.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,308 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $147.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $156.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $613.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

