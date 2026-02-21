Barings LLC Invests $304.68 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,680,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

JAAA stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

