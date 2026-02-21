DC Investments Management LLC Buys 105,171 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 44.1% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. DC Investments Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $106,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 135,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 91,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 19,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VT opened at $147.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $148.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.