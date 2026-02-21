Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,851 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mastercard worth $482,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $525.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.27.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

