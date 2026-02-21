Barings LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 914.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,268,830,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $782,677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 575.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $380.55 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.40 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Weiss Ratings cut Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $810.00 to $624.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $675.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.96.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

