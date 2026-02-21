Barings LLC Acquires 106,969 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Barings LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,969 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $345,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8,609.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,180,000 after buying an additional 4,354,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,076,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,058,000 after acquiring an additional 620,794 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 193.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 557,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 367,293 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director David R. Mcatee II bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,676,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 123,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 1.5%

ADM opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Further Reading

