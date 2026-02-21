Darden Wealth Group Inc Takes $623,000 Position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

Darden Wealth Group Inc purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,060.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,675,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $196.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $82.79 and a 1-year high of $261.62.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

