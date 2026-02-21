Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $354,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

