ASML Holding N.V. $ASML is DC Investments Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 3.5% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ASML by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,469.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,493.47. The firm has a market cap of $577.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,279.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,055.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,911.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

