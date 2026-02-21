Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,156 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 609.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 681.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 132.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

