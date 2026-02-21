Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $320.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $582.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.40 and its 200 day moving average is $338.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

