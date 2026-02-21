iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stock Position Raised by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,777 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51,800.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $121.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

