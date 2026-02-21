Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Sold by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC lowered its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $88.29 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

