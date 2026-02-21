Citigroup Inc. Purchases 552,721 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Workday worth $250,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.32.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total value of $784,616.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,951,507.91. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Workday stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.64 and a 1 year high of $281.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.