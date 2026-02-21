Citigroup Inc. Purchases 552,721 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Workday worth $250,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 136.4% in the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.32.
In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total value of $784,616.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,951,507.91. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Workday stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.64 and a 1 year high of $281.00.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Founder returns as CEO, refocusing on the AI roadmap and investor messaging — a leadership move that investors often view as constructive for execution on AI and product strategy. Workday Founder Returns As CEO Refocusing AI Roadmap And Investor Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt upgraded WDAY to Buy, adding near‑term buying support from an upgrade. Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a Buy rating, providing some stability amid the mixed broker activity. Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen (via TipRanks) kept a Buy stance, highlighting AI‑driven growth and strategic M&A as longer‑term positives even after trimming the price target to $200. Workday: AI-Driven Growth and Strategic Acquisitions Underscore Buy Rating Despite Macro and Leadership Headwinds
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and previews are focused on the Feb. 24 Q4 print — Zacks notes growth drivers (AI, cloud launches, sector demand) but says an earnings beat is uncertain, increasing event risk into the print. Workday Set to Report Q4 Results: Will Revenue Growth Boost Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews dig into key metrics beyond top‑line estimates, suggesting investors should watch subscription revenue mix, billings, margin cadence and AI product adoption. Seeking Clues to Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary (Seeking Alpha) argues WDAY looks oversold with upside potential, highlighting the stock’s sensitivity to sentiment vs. fundamentals. Workday: Oversold With Material Upside Potential
- Negative Sentiment: Citizens/JMP downgraded WDAY to Market Perform, reducing a chunk of buy‑side conviction and contributing to selling pressure. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Citizens Jmp
- Negative Sentiment: BMO cut its price target to $204 and Oppenheimer lowered its expectations—these downgrades/target cuts compress upside and raise the bar for positive surprises. BMO Capital Markets Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $204.00 Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday weakness and Zacks coverage note the stock has been falling more than the broader market, reflecting the combined effect of downgrades, target cuts and pre‑earnings caution. Here’s Why Workday (WDAY) Fell More Than Broader Market
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
