T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.69, for a total transaction of $1,378,335.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,940,238.14. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 594,971 shares of company stock worth $129,410,483 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. HSBC raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.09.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $215.46 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $276.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.69 and a 200-day moving average of $218.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Stories

