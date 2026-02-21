Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $364,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

