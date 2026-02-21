Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $279,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

