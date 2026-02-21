Berman McAleer LLC Takes $5.58 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Berman McAleer LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Berman McAleer LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $210.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,740,052 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

