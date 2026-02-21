Citigroup Inc. Has $273 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.12% of CyberArk Software worth $273,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,711,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,613,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $408.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.60 and a 200-day moving average of $459.61. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $288.63 and a 52-week high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 10.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.