Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 26.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Newmont from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.66.

Newmont Stock Down 2.6%

NEM opened at $122.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More.

“Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

