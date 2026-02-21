Disciplina Capital Management LLC Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Disciplina Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,934 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,864,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,205,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,907,000 after acquiring an additional 230,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,466,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,833,000 after purchasing an additional 597,669 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 984,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

