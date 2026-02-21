Insider Selling: Textron (NYSE:TXT) EVP Sells $1,959,885.90 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) EVP Julie Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $1,959,885.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,749.30. The trade was a 34.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TXT stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Textron by 388.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Textron by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 191.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Textron from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

