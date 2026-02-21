Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Nutrien stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.43%.Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 65.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — BMO raised its target to $85 (outperform), JPMorgan to $78 (overweight), Wells Fargo to $77 (equal weight) and Raymond James to $74, signaling analyst confidence in Nutrien’s outlook and suggesting meaningful upside from recent levels. BayStreet.CA Benzinga

Multiple broker upgrades and higher price targets — BMO raised its target to $85 (outperform), JPMorgan to $78 (overweight), Wells Fargo to $77 (equal weight) and Raymond James to $74, signaling analyst confidence in Nutrien’s outlook and suggesting meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.55) and announced a new buyback program — a direct positive for investors seeking yield and capital return. TipRanks

Shareholder returns: Nutrien raised its quarterly dividend (to $0.55) and announced a new buyback program — a direct positive for investors seeking yield and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Favorable commodity outlook: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite difficult farm economics — a revenue/volume tailwind for Nutrien’s fertilizer segment. Reuters

Favorable commodity outlook: Management expects stronger global potash demand in 2026 despite difficult farm economics — a revenue/volume tailwind for Nutrien’s fertilizer segment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — full Q4 2025 call transcript and presentation have been published for investor review; useful for drilling into segment-level detail but not a directional catalyst by itself. Seeking Alpha Yahoo Finance

Earnings materials available — full Q4 2025 call transcript and presentation have been published for investor review; useful for drilling into segment-level detail but not a directional catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: Bank of America raised its target to $71 but kept a neutral rating (minimal implied upside). That tempers the bullish momentum from higher targets. Benzinga

Some analysts remain cautious: Bank of America raised its target to $71 but kept a neutral rating (minimal implied upside). That tempers the bullish momentum from higher targets. Negative Sentiment: Operational results missed consensus: Q4 EPS came in at $0.83 vs. $0.87 expected and revenue of ~$5.12B was slightly below estimates — the earnings miss is the primary near-term negative pressure on the share price. Zacks

Operational results missed consensus: Q4 EPS came in at $0.83 vs. $0.87 expected and revenue of ~$5.12B was slightly below estimates — the earnings miss is the primary near-term negative pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views persist — UBS assigned a “hold,” which indicates some investors and brokers are reserving judgment despite the positive catalysts. Globe & Mail

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

