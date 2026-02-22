Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$196.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Raymond James Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$183.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$181.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$182.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$199.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$201.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$193.42.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$199.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$186.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$177.54. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$121.31 and a 52 week high of C$199.90.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

