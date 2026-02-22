Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.93. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$13.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.85.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. Choice Properties generate the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. The company’s principal tenant, the large-format retailer Loblaw Companies, contributes the vast majority of the total rent.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.