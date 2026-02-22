Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance
TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.93. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$13.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.85.
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.