Scotiabank Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$174.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$188.00 to C$174.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAG. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$167.00 target price on iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$190.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$192.00 to C$189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$176.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$155.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$172.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$163.17. The firm has a market cap of C$14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$115.21 and a 1-year high of C$182.99.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total value of C$525,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,762,500. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.