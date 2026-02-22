Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$169.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$169.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8%

CNR stock opened at C$151.19 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$126.11 and a 12 month high of C$152.12. The firm has a market cap of C$92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.