Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$5,300.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4,000.00 to C$5,300.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,850.00 to C$4,500.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$3,200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,260.00 to C$4,668.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4,481.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Trading Up 2.9%

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

CSU opened at C$2,486.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$2,196.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5,300.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,882.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3,548.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.