TD Securities Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.34.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.63 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.10 and a 12-month high of C$22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.84.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

