Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$106.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$97.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$105.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$62.57 and a twelve month high of C$106.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.77 billion for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total transaction of C$373,903.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,886.60. This trade represents a 72.21% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

