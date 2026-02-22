BMO Capital Markets Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$175.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$167.00 target price on iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$190.00 to C$181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$192.00 to C$189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$188.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$176.14.

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAG stock opened at C$155.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$172.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$163.17. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$115.21 and a 52 week high of C$182.99. The stock has a market cap of C$14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total value of C$525,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,762,500. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

