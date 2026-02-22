Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James Financial from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.68.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.51. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$9.48 and a one year high of C$13.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

