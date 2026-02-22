IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$28.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.50.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IMG opened at C$30.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.76. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$7.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.57.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 49.57%.The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Cote Gold construction project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in the Americas and West Africa.

