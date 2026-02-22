Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$132.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$130.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$119.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at C$116.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.60 and a 12 month high of C$117.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Parent acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,421,166. This represents a 1,393.35% increase in their position. Also, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total transaction of C$1,536,902.85. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

