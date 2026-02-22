Raymond James Financial Increases Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Up 1.3%

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

CHP.UN opened at C$15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.39 and a 12 month high of C$15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.93.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. Choice Properties generate the majority of revenue from leasing properties to its tenants. The company’s principal tenant, the large-format retailer Loblaw Companies, contributes the vast majority of the total rent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.