Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.68.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 0.8%

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$9.48 and a 12-month high of C$13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.51.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

