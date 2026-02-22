Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

AIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Altus Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cormark raised Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.14.

Altus Group Trading Up 4.3%

TSE:AIF opened at C$42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.86. Altus Group has a one year low of C$36.97 and a one year high of C$63.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.96 million during the quarter. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In related news, Director William Brennan sold 93,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.99, for a total transaction of C$5,073,710.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,364,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,683,974.44. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders have bought 142,116 shares of company stock worth $7,683,423. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

