Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CATX. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Shares of CATX opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $420.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Patient Square Capital LP increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 1,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 783,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 285,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

