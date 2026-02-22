Berenberg Bank Cuts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$183.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from C$201.00 to C$183.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCO. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$172.38.

CCO stock opened at C$165.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$149.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$129.25. The firm has a market cap of C$72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$49.75 and a twelve month high of C$182.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.17%.The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

