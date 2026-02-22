Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Cut to Hold at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has C$16.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.00.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Trading Up 2.0%

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$14.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.36. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.