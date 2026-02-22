Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Cut to Hold at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has C$16.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Capstone Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.61.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.
