Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

CHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$26.25 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.71.

View Our Latest Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

TSE:CHR opened at C$24.15 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$17.62 and a 12 month high of C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.69.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of C$320.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.